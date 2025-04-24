Post Malone's Nirvana tribute performance leads list of best-selling RSD 2025 albums

The vinyl debut of Post Malone's Nirvana tribute performance was the best-selling album for Record Store Day 2025, Billboard reports.

The set originally streamed live in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and featured blink-182's Travis Barker on drums. It included performances of songs including "Lithium," "In Bloom," "Heart-Shaped Box," "About a Girl" and "Something in the Way."

Among the other best-selling 2025 RSD albums were Rage Against the Machine's Live on Tour 1993, Talking Heads' Live on Tour, Fleetwood Mac's Fleetwood Mac picture disc, Gorillaz's Demon Days Live from the Apollo Theater and The Doors' Strange Days 1967: A Work in Progress.

The best-selling RSD singles include The Killers and Bruce Springsteen's Encore at the Garden, The Cure's "Alone" (Four Tet Remix) and Eddie Vedder's "Save It for Later" / "Room at the Top."

Malone, meanwhile, stepped into the shoes of the late Kurt Cobain again when he joined surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic to rock "Smells Like Teen Spirit" during February's SNL50: The Homecoming Concert special.

