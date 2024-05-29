The Police's ﻿'Synchronicity﻿' to be reissued for 40th anniversary

UMe/Polydor

By Josh Johnson

The Police's final album, Synchronicity, is being reissued in honor of its 40th anniversary.

The release will be available in a variety of different formats, including six-CD and four-LP sets, on July 26. The most expansive edition boasts 55 previously unreleased tracks, including alternate takes, instrumentals, demos and live recordings.

You'll also find new liner notes, interviews and previously unseen photographs.

You can preorder your copy now.

Synchronicity was released in 1983 and became The Police's bestselling album. It's certified eight-times Platinum by the RIAA and spawned hits including "Every Breath You Take," "King of Pain" and "Wrapped Around Your Finger."

The Police went on hiatus in 1984 before breaking up in 1986, making Synchronicity their final album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

