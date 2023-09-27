The Police join TikTok

KMazur/WireImage for The Next Adventure - Toronto

By Jill Lances

The Police are the latest artists to join TikTok.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just launched their account with a video featuring archival pictures and footage set to some of their biggest hits, including "Every Breath You Take," "Don't Stand So Close To Me," "Roxanne," "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic" and "Synchronicity II." They also posted a clip from drummer Stewart Copeland welcoming fans to their page.

The band plans to use the account to share original content and never-before-seen archival footage, giving fans a look into the process that went into making some of their biggest hits.

"It is great to continue the legacy of The Police and what better place than TikTok in the time we exist in," guitarist Andy Summers shares. "We live in – let's face it, difficult times, but imagine our parents and grandparents then bent over those little radio speakers to hear about the world… As aficionados and fans, we must continue to have faith and believe in the art of music, and we hope our music can bring a positive message to people everywhere."

The Police's "Every Breath You Take" is already a big hit on TikTok with over 165,000 creations. Now, fans will have even more music to play with. The band just created an official guest playlist on the app featuring some of their biggest hits for creators to use in their videos.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

