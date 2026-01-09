The Police, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie get 'Stranger Things' bump on the UK Singles Chart

Rock band The Police, who released their first album for over a year, 'Synchronicity', recently. They are (l-r) Sting (Gordon Sumner), Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

Songs by The Police, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and more have jumped up the U.K. Official Singles Chart thanks to their use in the final season of Netflix's Stranger Things.

The iconic Police tune “Every Breath You Take” has jumped to #17 from #41, which is its highest chart placement in 43 years. Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” originally released in 1975, makes its first-ever appearance on the Official Singles Chart, coming in at #20.

In addition, Bowie's "Heroes," which plays over the closing credits of the series finale, lands at #34 on the chart, while The Clash's "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" is at #40.

Other songs that saw chart jumps thanks to Stranger Things include: Prince's "Purple Rain," which charted the highest at #12; Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)," up two spots to #14; Diana Ross' "Upside Down" at #26, its first time in the top 40 in 46 years; and Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now," at #27, its highest position on the chart in 38 years.

