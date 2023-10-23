Poison’s Bret Michaels adopts hero dog named Bret Michaels

Rocker Bret Michaels has a new dog named ... Bret Michaels.

The Nebraska Humane Society shared on Facebook that the Poison frontman just adopted a six-year-old husky, named Bret Michaels, who was actually a hero.

The organization explained that a trio of kittens was recently brought in and one immediately needed blood to treat flea anemia. Cats need specific blood types and couldn't wait for other cats to be tested. Luckily, dog Bret Michaels had recently had bloodwork done so they knew he was a match and after the first transfusion the kitten was doing better.

The Humane Society then shared in an update that dog Bret Michaels has found a home with the rock star, who loved hearing about the pooch's story.

“One phone call later and guess who's gonna be living the rock star life from here on out? That's right! Bret Michaels (the man) is adopting Bret Michaels (the dog)!,” they wrote, adding, “We can't wait to see how he thrives in his new home, we just hope it doesn't get too confusing when someone tells Bret Michaels to fetch!"

On Instagram, rock star Bret Michaels posted a photo of both his dog namesake and the kitten, Roses & Thorn (likely after the band's hit "Every Rose has Its Thorn") noting, "It takes a village of awesomeness & now I have a new mission…to find an incredible home for the kitten!"

