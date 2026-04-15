Pink Floyd’s love of soccer memorialized in new merch collection

Pink Floyd and Sony Italy have teamed with soccer club Inter Milan for a new merch line celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's iconic album Wish You Were Here.

The collection includes a T-shirt, jersey, tote bag, picks and more, as well as a limited-edition anthem jacket, which will be worn by players during the pre-match of Inter vs Cagliari on Friday. The jacket features exclusive Inter x Pink Floyd patches.

While the collaboration may seem out of the ordinary, it turns out the band — David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Richard Wright — started their own club, the Pink Floyd Football Club (PFFC), in the 1970s, where they would play alongside members of their staff, crew and journalists.

The collection was inspired by a photo of the PFFC club taken by photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker, which was shared on Instagram alongside the announcement.

The Inter x Pink Floyd capsule collection is available now.

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