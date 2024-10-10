Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour appears in video for Body Count’s “Comfortably Numb” cover

By Jill Lances

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour appears in a new video for the cover of the band's classic "Comfortably Numb" from Ice T's heavy metal group Body Count.

The video features black-and-white footage of Gilmour performing his guitar contribution to the song, cut with footage of Ice T at the mic, the band performing and images depicting the lyrics Ice T is rapping.
“Body Count's version of 'Comfortably Numb' is quite radical, but the words really struck me,” Gilmour shared when the tune was first released. “It astonishes me that a tune I wrote almost 50 years ago is back with this great new approach. They've made it relevant again.”

"Comfortably Numb" is available now via digital outlets. The song will appear on Body County's new album, Merciless, which drops Nov. 22.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

