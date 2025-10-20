Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour says there’s ‘no possible way’ he’d perform with Roger Waters again

Pink Floyd fans shouldn’t hold out hope that David Gilmour and Roger Waters will settle their differences enough to perform together again.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Gilmour and his wife, Polly Samson, discussed their public comments about Waters, and Gilmour put an end to any speculation that he may one day work with Waters again.

In February 2023, Samson called out Waters on X over his pro-Vladimir Putin comments. She wrote that Waters was "anti-Semitic to your rotten core" and called him "a Putin apologist," among other things. Gilmour backed her by retweeting the post and commenting, "every word demonstrably true."

In the interview with The Telegraph, Samson explained why she was so vocal, saying it was "because Pink Floyd are quite a faceless band."

“Everywhere I went, there’s a chance that people thought I was married to the one who said things like that. And it wasn’t a great feeling," she said. "If they knew you’re married to someone from Pink Floyd, half the time people were giving me quite strange looks and it was really uncomfortable and I just wanted to draw a line and make it clear that these were not views held by me or the person I was married to."

Both Samson and Gilmour said their opinion on Waters hasn’t changed. Gilmour was then asked if there was anything that would need to happen for him to perform with Waters again, and Gilmour shut that down.

"Nothing," he said. "There is no possible way that I would do that."

