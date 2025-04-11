Pink Floyd releases 'One Of These Days' video from 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII'

A newly restored version of Pink Floyd's 1972 concert film, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, is set to hit theaters and IMAX on April 24, and the band is now giving fans a taste of what to expect.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just released a music video of the Meddle track "One of These Days," featuring footage from the concert film.

The movie is a recording of Pink Floyd's October 1971 performance at the ancient Roman amphitheater in Italy, which was the first live concert ever to take place at the site. The performance happened just before they released Meddle, their sixth studio album.

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII are on sale now.

In addition to the theatrical release, Pink Floyd will release the live album Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII on May 2, marking the first full-length live record of the concert. It will be released on CD, LP, Blu-Ray, DVD, digital audio and Dolby Atmos.

It is available for preorder now.

