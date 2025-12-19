Pink Floyd lands UK Christmas #1 album with 'Wish You Were Here 50'

Pink Floyd's 50th anniversary Wish You Were Here reissue has nabbed the top spot on the U.K. Official Albums chart, making Wish You Were Here 50 this year's Official Christmas #1 album.

It's been over 50 years since the original album topped the U.K. albums chart, which now gives Pink Floyd the record for the longest span between their first chart topper and their last. That title was previously held by The Beatles with 49 years and 252 days between Abbey Road, their first #1, and Number 1s, their last.

And for a band that's been around since 1965, Pink Floyd is proving to still dominate the charts, as Wish You Were Here 50 is actually their second #1 of 2025. It follows Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, the soundtrack to their concert film, which was released earlier this year. It's actually the first time Pink Floyd has had two #1 albums in the same year.

As for Christmas chart-toppers, while this is their first Official Christmas #1 album, in 1979 Pink Floyd had the Christmas #1 single with “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2.”

And speaking of Wish You Were Here, Pink Floyd has just released the official video for the album's iconic title track, featuring archival footage of the band, animated visuals and more.

