Piano used to record 'Layla' part of new Hit Factory collection auction

A piano used to record "Layla," by Eric Clapton's band Derek and the Dominos, is one of the many items going up for auction as part of a collection from the legendary Hit Factory recording studio in New York.

Items that will be available come from the personal archives of Danielle Germano, daughter of the recording studio’s founder, Ed Germano.

The 1960s Baldwin studio piano up for auction was purchased by the Hit Factory from Miami's Criteria Studios in the 1990s. It was used not only on "Layla," but also during the recording of the Allman Brothers Band album Eat a Peach and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Street Survivors. It was also played by several big-name artists, including Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles.

Also being auctioned off is an original file from Germano's belongings described as the "final session" of John Lennon's 1980 album, Double Fantasy, the final album he recorded before his death. There are also hundreds of record awards, from such artists as Lennon, Clapton, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.

The auction is being handled by Eaton & Brennan and will run online from Nov. 13 to Dec. 4.

More info can be found at eatonbrennanauctions.com.

