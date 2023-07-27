Photographer's shots of Pearl Jam, Metallica & more being turned into T-shirts

Courtesy of Clinch Collections

By Josh Johnson

Pictures taken by renowned rock photographer Danny Clinch are being turned into T-shirts.

Among the photos featured in the launch lineup of Clinch Collections include shots of Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament during a 2013 Pearl Jam concert in Chicago and pictures from Metallica's 2003 performance at California's San Quentin State Prison.

"These photo t-shirts are inspired by my love of early rock n' roll, and punk and skate culture," Clinch explains. "I wanted to create the perfect go-to t-shirt for music fans with their favorite musicians on it."

Other artists featured include Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson and Phish.

For more info, visit ClinchCollections.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

