Phil Collins’ 'No Jacket Required' to be reissued for 40th anniversary, with bonus material

Phil Collins' blockbuster solo album No Jacket Required is getting a special vinyl reissue in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

No Jacket Required (Fully Tailored), dropping Sept. 12, is a four-LP box set featuring a remastered edition of the original album, along with a three LPs of bonus material, including B-sides, and live and rare performances that are getting their vinyl debut.

Among those bonus recordings is a live, stripped down version of the #1 hit "One More Night," as well as Collins’ Live Aid performance of "Long, Long Way to Go."

On the same day, a Blu-Ray audio disc will be released featuring the original 1985 mix of the album, along with a Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound mix and stereo mix by producer Steven Wilson.

Both are available for preorder now.

No Jacket Required, Collins' third studio album, was released in May of 1985, and went to #1 in 11 countries, including the U.S. It featured four hit singles: "Sussudio" and "One More Night," which both went to #1; "Don't Lose My Number," which went to #4; and "Take Me Home," which peaked at #7.

The album won three Grammy Awards, including album of the year, and was a huge commercial success for Collins, earning him a Diamond certification by the RIAA.

