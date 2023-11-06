Peter Jackson says it's "conceivable" more Beatles music could be created from old recordings

While "Now and Then" is billed as the last song from The Beatles, director Peter Jackson, who helmed the Get Back documentary and directed the "Now and Then" video, says it might not be quite as final as that.

While speaking to the U.K.'s Sunday Times about "Now and Then," Jackson was asked if there's any footage from the Get Back sessions of the band — for example, jamming on a random song or piece of music — that could be turned into another "new" track.

"It did cross my mind!" Jackson tells the Sunday Times. "We can take a performance from Get Back, separate John [Lennon] and George [Harrison], and then have Paul [McCartney] and Ringo [Starr] add a chorus or harmonies."

"You might end up with a decent song but I haven’t had conversations with Paul about that," he added. "It’s fanboy stuff, but certainly conceivable.”

Jackson also says he agreed to work on the project — which was created using technology he developed to isolate the audio tracks for Get Back — because of what he believes John Lennon was trying to say when he wrote "Now and Then."

“It sounds like John is writing a message [to the rest of the Beatles] as an apology for however he may have behaved," Jackson says. "I found that incredibly moving, that the final Beatles song is the Beatles singing to each other."

In the same interview, McCartney says he wants to hang on to The Beatles just as much as the fans do.

“I like the idea of not letting go of each other,” he says, noting that when you love someone you don't want to let go. "They’re in your memory, always in your heart. And, yes, that’s certainly true of me and the boys."

