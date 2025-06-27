Peter Gabriel takes fans 'In the Big Room' with new live album

Peter Gabriel has surprised fans with a new live album.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released In the Big Room to digital services. The album is a recording of an intimate fan club show that took place in November 2003 in the Big Room at his Real World Studios in the U.K.

"I’d not really taken advantage of the Big Room as a performance space myself and when, in 2003, the opportunity came up, we grabbed it and offered the small number of seats to members of the Full Moon club," Gabriel shares. "It was not part of a big tour so we weren’t as polished and rehearsed as we might have been while on tour, but it made for a more awake and edgy performance, as we were fully concentrating on what we were doing."

Unlike his usual live shows, Gabriel notes that the performance didn't include an “elaborate visual show," instead "the whole focus was about making it sound good."

The 14-track album features songs Gabriel performed during two tours: the 2002-03 Growing Up Live tour and 2004’s Still Growing Up Live tour. The album features performances of songs like "In Your Eyes," "Shock the Monkey," "Digging in the Dirt" and "More Than This."

Here is the track list for In the Big Room:

"Burn You Up, Burn You Down"

"More Than This "

"Games Without Frontiers"

"Downside Up"

"Mercy Street"

"Darkness"

"Digging In The Dirt"

"The Tower That Ate People"

"San Jacinto"

"Shock The Monkey"

"Signal To Noise"

"Secret World"

"Father, Son"

"In Your Eyes"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.