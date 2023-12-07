Peter Gabriel has “another album’s worth of stuff” waiting to be finished

Peter Gabriel recently released i/o, his first album of new material in 13 years, but it sounds like fans may not have to wait too long for his next one.

In an interview with U.K. paper The Times, Gabriel says now that he's done touring he's "having a sabbatical." But after that, "There is another album's worth of stuff in the can that needs to be finished."

He’s also working on what he calls a “brain project,” which is about a device that reads minds.

“Some of these current songs will fit into the brain project, as I want to have some familiar songs in it when it is finally assembled,” he says.

Later in the interview, Peter talks about why he decided to check out his former band Genesis' final concert at London's Wembley Arena in 2022.

“I had put so much of my life into getting Genesis going in the early years, it felt wrong not to be there when the guys decided to close the book,” he says. “It was a strange night for them and for me, full of memories, sadness and warmth.”

But fans shouldn’t expect Gabriel to now add Genesis tunes into his live shows.

“I know that the music that means the most to you as a teenager tends to retain its hold on you throughout your life. I do occasionally have thoughts about doing a version of a couple of those songs that have a lot of me in them,” he says. “But then my attention gets caught by something new and exciting.”

