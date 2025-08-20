Peter Gabriel backed by orchestra for concert film to be released in October

Peter Gabriel performs on stage at Palau Sant Jordi on September 23, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)

A unique concert from Peter Gabriel is coming to Blu-ray this fall.

Taking the Pulse is a recording of a Sept. 26, 2010, concert under the stars at Arena di Verona in Italy. It was part of Gabriel's New Blood tour, which ran from March 2010 to July 2012.

For the concert, the former Genesis frontman was backed by 50 musicians from the New Blood Orchestra, conducted by Ben Foster. Gabriel’s daughter Melanie Gabriel joined him for the performance, while his daughter Anna Gabriel directed the film.

The concert features new arrangements of Gabriel classics by John Metcalf, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer backed only by the orchestra — no other drums or guitars were used.

Among the songs featured in the concert are “Digging in the Dirt,” “Red Rain,” “In Your Eyes,” “Solsbury Hill” and “Don’t Give Up.”

And fans are getting a preview of the concert with the release of a performance video for "Downside Up," a track from Gabriel's 2011 album, New Blood.

Taking the Pulse will be released Oct. 10 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.