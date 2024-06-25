Peter Frampton announces dates for The Positively Thankful Tour

Peter Frampton is hitting the road again this fall.

The rocker announced dates for The Positively Thankful Tour, sharing on social media that he called it that "because I got nominated and you guys voted and you got me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Thank you so much."

Frampton is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in October. He'll hit the road before the big day, with the tour kicking off Sept. 8 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The trek includes a show at New York’s Beacon Theatre and will also hit Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia before wrapping Sept. 23 in Northfield, Ohio.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at Frampton.com.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will take place live on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

