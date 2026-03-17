Peter Frampton to release 'Carry The Light', his first album of all-new material in 16 years

Peter Frampton is back with new music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to release the new album Carry the Light on May 15, which will be his first album of all-new material in 16 years.

The album features guest appearances by such artists as Sheryl Crow, Graham Nash, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ keyboardist Benmont Tench, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, H.E.R. and saxophonist Bill Evans.

"The Carry the Light album is the first new music from me in 16 years," says Frampton. "It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever. I got to work with my son Julian—writing and producing together. A first of many for us I'm sure."

The first single released from the album is "Buried Treasure" featuring Tench. The song, available now via digital outlets, is a tribute to Petty and features lyrics crafted from Petty song titles.

Carry The Light will be released digitally, on CD and on 180-gram yellow vinyl. It will also be available as a limited-edition numbered vinyl featuring a premium cover. All formats are available for preorder now.

Check out the track list below:

"Carry the Light"

"Buried Treasure" (feat. Benmont Tench)

"I'm Sorry Elle" (feat. Graham Nash)

"Breaking The Mold" (feat. Sheryl Crow)

"I Can't Let It Be"

"Lions At The Gate" (feat. Tom Morello)

"Islamorada" (feat. H.E.R.)

"Can You Take Me There" (feat. Bill Evans)

"Tinderbox" (feat. Bill Evans)

"At The End of The Day"

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