Peter Frampton pays tribute to Bob Newhart: “He was a charmer”

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Future Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton has paid tribute to comedy and TV legend Bob Newhart, who passed away at the age of 94.

Frampton shared a photo of him, Newhart and Bill Murray on Instagram, writing, "Heart broken to hear. I've known Bob since the 70s and he was a charmer. Yes, he made us all belly laugh with his many years of incredibly bright and unique sense of humour."

Frampton continued, "I will miss our lunches. If I was paying it was The Four Seasons. If he was it wasn't the Four Seasons! Forever the accountant but one of the most modest down to earth people I have known and called a friend. I will miss you Bob (heart emoji) rip."

According to Newhart’s publicist, he died at his home in Los Angeles "after a series of short illnesses."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!