Peter Frampton, Neil Young donate one-of-a-kind memorabilia for charity auction

Peter Frampton, Patti Smith and Neil Young are among the artists who have donated one-of-a-kind memorabilia to the ASCAP Foundation’s fourth annual Holiday Auction.

Frampton, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, has donated a signed black Les Paul Gibson guitar, while Young has donated a framed and signed cover of his 2019 book To Feel the Music, and Smith has offered up a set of signed books and music.

Other items that are part of the auction include two tickets and a VIP experience to a Graham Nash concert in 2025, a G3 reunion album signed by Steve Vai, Eric Johnson and Joe Satriani, a signed copy of Bernie Taupin's memoir Scattershot, and signed music and merchandise from Huey Lewis and the News.

The auction is open from now until Dec. 18 at charitybuzz.com. Proceeds will benefit ASCAP's mission to support the next generation of songwriters and composers, with the money going to music education and talent development programs across the country.

