Peter Frampton drops new song, ‘Lions at the Gate’ featuring Tom Morello

Peter Frampton has released another track off his upcoming solo album, Carry The Light.

"Lions at the Gate" featuring Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is a protest song, which, according to a press release, "draws inspiration from lion statues outside Hollywood elite mansions in the 1920s." It symbolizes "a bold challenge to the ultra-powerful."

"'Lions at the Gate' is a powerful track with a powerful message," says Frampton, "and Tom’s playing took it to another level."

The song, available now via digital outlets, also features vocals from Frampton's son, Julian Frampton. It is the second track released from the album, following "Buried Treasure" which features Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench.

Carry the Light, dropping May 15, is Peter Frampton's first album of all-new material in 16 years. In addition to Morello and Tench, it features guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, Graham Nash, H.E.R. and saxophonist Bill Evans.

Carry The Light will be released digitally, on CD and on 180-gram yellow vinyl. It will also be available as a limited-edition numbered vinyl featuring a premium cover. All formats are available for preorder now.

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