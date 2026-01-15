Peter Frampton announces limited-edition Vinylphyle pressing of 'Frampton Comes Alive!'

Peter Frampton recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of his iconic album Frampton Comes Alive! To mark the occasion, he's announced a special vinyl reissue.

The album will be released as a limited-edition Vinylphyle double pressing, sourced from the original 1975 production master by Doug Sax. The release includes a four-panel insert featuring a new interview with Frampton.

"I can't believe it's now been 50 years since Frampton Comes Alive! was released, but that record still feels like a living, breathing moment in my life," says Frampton. "When we decided to do this Vinylphyle edition, it was important to me that it be done the right way. I personally asked that the audio be sourced from the original 1975 Doug Sax production master because I wanted it to sound exactly as we heard it back then."

He adds, "This album was born onstage, and hearing it presented this way on vinyl feels like bringing that energy back to life for longtime fans and new listeners alike."

Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle) will be released Jan. 22 and is now available for preorder now.

Frampton Comes Alive! helped launch Frampton to stardom, becoming one of the bestselling live albums of all time, with close to 20 million copies sold worldwide. It features live performances of iconic Frampton tunes like "Show Me the Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way" and "Do You Feel Like We Do," all of which became top-15 hits.

The album went on to become Frampton’s only #1 record, spending 10 nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the charts. In 2020, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

