Peter Frampton announces fall leg of Let’s Do It Again tour

Peter Frampton has announced a new set of tour dates.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will kick off a new leg of his Let’s Do It Again tour on Oct. 17 in New Orleans, with the nine-date trek also hitting San Antonio, Tulsa, Memphis, Atlanta and more before wrapping Nov. 2 in Hollywood, Florida.

"Let's continue making amazing memories together," the 75-year-old Frampton wrote next to the announcement on social media.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Frampton launched the Let’s Do It Again tour in April, marking his first tour since becoming a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Prior to that he embarked on what he called the Positively Thankful tour, which launched in September 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.