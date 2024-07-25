Pete Townshend & Rachel Fuller reimagine Hermann Hesse’s 'Siddhartha' as illustrated novel and album

Hermann Hesse's classic novel Siddhartha is being reimagined as an illustrated novel and album, authored and composed by Pete Townshend's wife, Rachel Fuller, with The Who rocker providing additional songs for the album.

The project is titled The Seeker, which also happens to be the name of a Who song. The book has been narrated by the late Christopher Plummer and will feature Pete, plus special guests Elton John, Emeli Sandé, South African singer Nakhane, British actor Layton Williams, Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and choir.

"The creation and realization of The Seeker in musical and book form has been part of my own spiritual journey," Fuller shares. "I feel truly blessed to be a part of it and hope that the story resonates with listeners and readers in today's world, where we need the energy of love, peace, and hope more than ever. Music and art has been and forever will be universal."

Fans will get their first taste of the project with a podcast series featuring conversations with special guests, including Townshend. The illustrated novel, with artwork by Emelia Wharfe, and the album are set to drop Nov. 7. The project will also be performed at a special concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on Nov. 6, featuring members of the cast along with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and choir.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale in September.

