Pete Townshend drops live “Give Blood” performance from 1985 Brixton Academy show

The latest is a clip of a performance of the track "Give Blood," which appeared on Pete's fifth solo album, White City: A Novel, a concept album released in 1985. The original track featured Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, and Gilmour backed Townshend on guitar at the concert.
The Brixton Academy concert, Deep End Live at Brixton Academy in London, is part of Townshend's recent release, Pete Townshend Live > In Concert 1985-2001, a 14-CD box set that included newly remastered versions of his live solo recordings, seven of which have long been out of print. In addition to the Brixton show, it includes concerts recorded in Brooklyn, San Francisco, La Jolla and London.
