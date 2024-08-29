Personal items belonging to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie going up for auction

Personal items belonging the late Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie are set to go up for auction this fall.

Julien’s Auctions just announced the new Property from the Life and Career of Christine McVie auction, taking place over two days, Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville.

The auction will feature over 650 McVie items from her London estate, including instruments, handwritten lyrics, clothing, jewelry and fine art.

Some of the items up for grabs include a tour-played Hammond XK-5 organ, estimated to sell for up to $8,000; Fleetwood Mac Tusk chord sheets and unknown handwritten lyrics, estimated at up to $1,200; a watercolor painting by Edward Reginald Frampton titled "St. Cecilia," estimated to go for as much as $150,000; a floral lace blazer McVie wore at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Fleetwood Mac, estimated to sell for $2,000 to $4,000; and her 1998 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Award, estimated to sell for as much as $15,000.

Fans will be able to get a preview of the items up for auction at an exhibition running from Aug. 30 to Oct. 15 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum. And to celebrate the auction, AXS TV will air a weekend of special Fleetwood Mac programming Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, including concerts, interviews and previews of the auction items.

More info can be found at juliensauctions.com.

