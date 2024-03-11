Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament pays tribute to Lily Gladstone following Oscars loss

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Josh Johnson

Lily Gladstone did not go home Sunday with an Oscar, but perhaps, a shoutout from Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament might be a nice consolation prize.

In a Facebook post paying tribute to the Killers of the Flower Moon star, the bassist and fellow Montana native writes, "Let's all celebrate Lily Gladstone! So proud to watch a fellow small town Montana artist grow in to such a force of talent, passion and grace."

"Native stories and storytellers are finally beginning to receive the recognition they deserve," Ament continues. "Well done Lily and congrats to Blackfeet Nation and Indian Country everywhere."

Gladstone was nominated for Best Actress and would've become the first Native American to win in the category. However, the Oscar went to Poor Things' Emma Stone.

