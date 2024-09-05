Pearl Jam wraps Madison Square Garden stand with special guests Stevie Van Zandt and Andrew Watt

Pearl Jam wrapped their two-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden Wednesday and were joined by two very special guests, E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and producer Andrew Watt, who produced the band's latest album, Dark Matter.
Eddie Vedder gave a shout-out to Little Steven before performing the Dark Matter track "Won't Tell" and again mentioned him before performing another track from the album, "Waiting for Stevie," although the song isn't about him. The performance featured Watt on guitar, and Watt also joined the band for a performance of the Vs. track "Rearviewmirror."
Elsewhere in the show, Pearl Jam performed the Vs. track "Glorified G" for the first time on the tour, with Eddie letting fans know it was a request from a friend. He also discussed how he doesn't like performing the song because it's about guns, mentioning Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. Interestingly, the set also included a performance of the Ten track "Jeremy," which was inspired by gun violence.
