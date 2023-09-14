Pearl Jam resumes tour with Josh Klinghoffer on drums in place of Matt Cameron

ABC

By Josh Johnson

After postponing a concert in Indianapolis due to unspecified illness, Pearl Jam resumed their tour on Wednesday, September 13, in Fort Worth, Texas, albeit with a slightly different lineup.

The show featured ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist and current PJ touring member Josh Klinghoffer on drums in place of Matt Cameron, who, according to Fort Worth Star-Telegram's recap, is recovering from a bout of COVID-19.

Additionally, the Star-Telegram reports that Eddie Vedder was battling the flu, though he still powered through the 27-song set, which included a cover of Van Halen's "Eruption."

Cameron previously missed a few Pearl Jam shows in 2022, during which Klinghoffer filled in on drums alongside Jeff Ament collaborator Richard Stuverud, original drummer Dave Krusen and even a local high school student.

Pearl Jam's tour will continue with a second show in Fort Worth on Friday, September 15. The Indianapolis date, which was originally scheduled for September 10, has yet to be rescheduled.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!