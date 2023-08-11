Pearl Jam raffling off signed poster to raise money for Hawaii wildfire relief

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PJ

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam is raffling off a signed poster to raise money for those affected by the ongoing wildfires devastating Maui, Hawaii.

The poster is from Eddie Vedder and company's 1998 Hawaii shows. It's autographed by all five current PJ members, along with touring keyboardist Boom Gasper, who was born and has long lived in Hawaii.

The raffle will be run by the platform Fandiem and closes September 3. The more you donate, the more entries you'll receive in the contest.

For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!