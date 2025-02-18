Paul Simon to return to the road with new A Quiet Celebration tour

Paul Simon is headed back out on the road.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just announced dates for the A Quiet Celebration tour, marking his first full tour since 2018 and his first tour since releasing his 2023 album Seven Psalms.

The new tour will have Simon playing songs from Seven Psalms, as well as "new arrangements of familiar favorites."

Simon will play multiple dates in several cities during the trek, kicking off with two nights in New Orleans, April 4 and April 5. The tour will include a five-night stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York starting June 6 and five nights at Disney Hall in Los Angeles, starting July 9.

The tour will wrap with three shows in Seattle: July 31, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of tour dates can be found at paulsimon.com.

Simon announced his intention to stop touring in 2018, wrapping his so-called final trek in Queens, New York, the borough where he grew up.

The recording of Seven Psalms was captured in the documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, where Simon revealed that he was losing his hearing. In May 2023 he said he'd lost most of his hearing, preventing him from performing again.

But in March 2023 Simon shared that his hearing was getting better and in an October interview with The Guardian said he was "optimistic" about being able to do full-length concerts again.

