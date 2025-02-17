Paul Simon and Paul McCartney perform on 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special'

Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with the three-plus hour live SNL50: The Anniversary Special on NBC Sunday night, and like a regular SNL show it featured some musical guests.

The show opened with a performance of the Simon & Garfunkel track "Homeward Bound," featuring Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter, with Simon noting he first performed the tune on the show in 1976 with Beatle George Harrison, and Sabrina adding that she wasn't alive yet and neither were her parents.

Wrapping up the night was Paul McCartney, who performed the Abbey Road side two medley that includes "Golden Slumbers," "Carry That Weight" and "The End." "The End" was an important part to an infamous SNL sketch where an excited Chris Farley interviewed McCartney, asking him if the line "in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make" was true.

Another rocker turning up on the show was Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who took part in a Q&A portion of the evening, asking Tina Fey and Amy Poehler if anyone found a scarf he left in 1988. While Tina and Amy said they didn't see it, the camera then cut to comedian Zach Galifianakis wearing it, and shouting "look it's simply not here, OK. Can we all just stop looking?"

