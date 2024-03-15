Paul Simon has strong feelings about “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)”

Paul Simon appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, March 14, and revealed there's one Simon & Garfunkel tune he doesn't particularly care for.
Colbert brought up "The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)," from the pair's 1966 album Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme, and discussed how much people love it, but Simon said he doesn't. In fact, he said, "I loathe that song."
Simon also performed on the episode, treating the audience to "Your Forgiveness" from his latest album, Seven Psalms, which was released in May.
Simon stopped by Colbert to promote his upcoming two-part Alex Gibney-directed docuseries, In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, which premieres March 17 and 24 on MGM+. The series follows Simon's career journey and goes into the studio with him as he records Seven Psalms.
