Paul Rodgers, Billy F Gibbons & more to appear on Slash’s new blues album

Bad Company's Paul Rodgers, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler are just a few of the A-list artists making guest appearances on the upcoming blues-inspired album from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

The album, Orgy of the Damned, is due out May 17 and has the rocker joined by a variety of guest vocalists. In addition to Gibbons and Rodgers, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and AC/DC's Brian Johnson are featured on songs, as are Iggy Pop, Gary Clark Jr., pop star Demi Lovato and country artist Chris Stapleton.

Tyler, who is currently recovering after fracturing his vocal chords, doesn’t sing on the record, but he plays harmonica on the lead single, a rendition of Howlin' Wolf's "Killing Floor," which features vocals by Johnson.

You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying videos streaming now on YouTube.

Slash speaks further on Orgy of the Damned in an interview with Rolling Stone, which reports that a tour announcement is coming next week.

"I just think that [this album] is coming from a different place [than usual]," Slash says. "Looking back on it, there was definitely a laidback, spontaneous approach to what I was doing. There was definitely a difference-making this record compared to some of the other stuff that I've done."

Here's the Orgy of the Damned track list:

"The Pusher" feat. Chris Robinson

"Crossroads" feat. Gary Clark Jr.

"Hoochie Coochie Man" feat. Billy F Gibbons

"Oh Well" feat. Chris Stapleton

"Key to the Highway" feat. Dorothy

"Awful Dream" feat. Iggy Pop

"Born Under a Bad Sign" feat. Paul Rodgers

"Papa Was a Rolling Stone" feat. Demi Lovato

"Killing Floor" feat. Brian Johnson

"Living for the City" feat. Tash Neal

"Stormy Monday" feat. Beth Hart

"Metal Chestnut"

