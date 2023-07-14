Paul McCartney’s photo exhibit coming to Virginia’s Chrysler Museum of Art

Paul McCartney's photo exhibit is coming to America.

Currently on display at London's National Portrait Gallery until October, the exhibit titled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm will move to the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, starting December 5 and running until April 7, 2024.

"What struck me about these images, beyond their obvious historical value, was McCartney's sensitivity to his subjects," said Erik Neil, Macon and Joan Brock director of the Chrysler Museum of Art. "The empathy that is at the center of his music is equally evident in his photographs."

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photos taken by McCartney. They are all from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's own archive and were taken between November 1963 and February 1964, giving fans an insight into his point of view as The Beatles were becoming international superstars.

More info can be found at chrysler.org.

