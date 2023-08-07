Paul McCartney bringing Got Back tour to Brazil

Paul McCartney is heading to Brazil. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just announced dates for a Brazilian leg of his Got Back tour, his first return to the country since 2019.

The trek kicks off November 30 in Brasília then hits Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and Curitiba, before wrapping December 16 in Rio De Janeiro.

"We have such great memories from all our visits. I love coming to Brazil because you guys like to rock, sing and party all at once," McCartney says. "We’re really excited. Let's have fun. Let's rock. Let's roll. Let's stomp. Let's stroll. And Brazil, let's have a great time.”

A ticket presale kicks off Tuesday, August 8, at 10 a.m. local time, with a general onsale set for Thursday, August 10, at 12 p.m. local time.

And that’s not all. McCartney has added a new date to the Australian leg of his Got Back tour, which kicks off October 18 in Adelaide. He’s added a second date in Sydney and will now play Allianz Stadium October 27 and October 28. A ticket presale is happening Wednesday, August 9, followed by a general onsale on Thursday, August 10.

A complete list of Paul McCartney's Got Back dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

