Paul McCartney reveals the albums that have been the soundtrack to his life

By Jill Lances

There's no doubt plenty of people can say Paul McCartney's music has played an important role in their life, and now the Beatles legend is revealing the albums that are just as important to him.

In his latest Q&A on his website, a fan shared that they'd recently been discussing albums and songs that have become the soundtrack to their life, and asked McCartney if there were any "albums that take you back to certain periods in your life."

McCartney named three, noting his "favorite albums by other people" are 1968's Music from Big Pink by The Band, 1966's Pet Sounds by The Beach Boys and 1972's Harvest by Neil Young.

"They are the three classics that I love to listen to, and they all remind me of certain times in my life," he says.

McCartney also shared that performing his own music can also spark special memories for him.

"When I perform my own songs, the great thing is that they often bring back memories of recording them," he says. "That can often entail memories of John and George in the studio - sweet memories!," referring to his late bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison.

