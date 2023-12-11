Paul McCartney announces third anniversary vinyl reissue of 'McCartney III'

Paul McCartney is celebrating the third anniversary of his solo album McCartney III with a special limited edition reissue.

McCartney III — 3x3 Edition will be released Friday, December 15, in three randomly distributed configurations, each featuring a different multicolored vinyl and unique special extra volume.

The three editions include a tri-color vinyl with the draft lyrics to “Pretty Boys,” a three-striped vinyl with a hand-drawn sketch of the album’s artwork and a swirl vinyl edition that comes with the draft lyrics for “The Kiss of Venus."

All three feature new cover art and a poster of a hand-sketched draft of the original artwork, done by Ed Ruscha.

McCartney III – 3x3 Edition is available for preorder now.

McCartney III, released in December 2020, was the third album in the former Beatles' trilogy of solo releases, following 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote, produced and performed all the instruments on the album.

