Paul McCartney launches sweepstakes offering Got Back VIP tour experience

Paul McCartney is ready to kick off a new leg of his Got Back tour later this month, and he's giving fans a chance to win a VIP experience at his final show of the year.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just launched a new sweepstakes where a lucky winner and their guest will win VIP tickets to his December 16 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, along with soundcheck access and a meet and greet with McCartney. The package comes with roundtrip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations and a merchandise package.

Fans can enter by making a donation of $10 or more on prizeo.com, with proceeds benefiting Meet Free Monday, a nonprofit Paul launched with daughters Mary and Stella McCartney in 2009 "to create a simple and accessible way for everyone beginning the journey to greener and healthier eating."

Paul McCartney's Got Back tour kicks off October 18 in Adelaide, Australia. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

