Paul McCartney shares clip of live “Now and Then” performance

By Jill Lances
After performing the final Beatles song, “Now and Then,” in concert for the first time in Uruguay, Paul McCartney has made it part of the set on his Got Back tour. Now, he’s giving fans at home a peek at the performance.

The rocker has shared a clip on social media of him performing the tune at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the footage showing fans in the audience in tears. There's also clips of the music video playing behind McCartney as he sings.

McCartney kicked off the latest leg of his Got Back tour in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Oct. 1. Next up, he brings the tour to Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 11. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!