Paul McCartney thanked by Beyoncé for writing 'one of the best songs ever made'

Paul McCartney has gotten a shoutout from Beyoncé.

Beyoncé wrapped up a six-night stand of her Cowboy Carter tour in London on Monday and took to Instagram to thank McCartney for writing The Beatles track "Blackbird," which she covers.

"Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney, for writing one of the best songs ever made," she wrote. "Every time I sing it I feel so honored."

The post included pictures of Bey in one of her stage outfits, fringed chaps with a white T-shirt with blackbirds, which apparently was designed by McCartney's designer daughter, Stella McCartney.

"And it is a full circle moment to wear your beautiful daughter’s design," she added in the post.

Bey's cover, retitled "Blackbiird," appeared on her Cowboy Carter album. At the time of its release, McCartney praised her take on the song in a social media post.

"I am so happy with @beyonce's version of my song 'Blackbird,'" McCartney posted on Instagram. "I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place."

He added, "I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.