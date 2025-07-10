Paul McCartney announces new North American Got Back tour dates

Paul McCartney is returning to America.

After teasing fans on social media with the possibility of new tour dates, the Beatles legend has announced a new North American leg of his Got Back tour.

McCartney is set to play 19 shows, hitting both the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California, and hits Las Vegas, Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Nashville and more, before wrapping with a two-night stand in Chicago, Nov. 24 and 25.

The new dates mark McCartney’s first North American tour since 2022.

A ticket presale kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and fans need to register for access. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting July 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

After launching the Got Back tour in Spokane, Washington, in 2022, McCartney brought the tour to Europe, Australia, Latin America and more. The last leg had him touring Europe for a second time, wrapping the trek in December 2024 with two nights at the O2 in London, which included a reunion with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr.

A complete list of dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.

