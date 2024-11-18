Paul McCartney joined by Jack White & St. Vincent at Mexico City festival

By Jill Lances
Paul McCartney wrapped the latest leg of his Got Back tour on Sunday with a performance at the Corona Capitol Festival in Mexico City, and he brought out a couple of special guests to end the evening.
Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows McCartney performing The Beatles track “The End” with the help of rockers Jack White and St. Vincent on guitar. Both White and St. Vincent were on the Corona Capitol bill, as well.

St. Vincent, who appeared on the remix album of McCartney's 2021 solo release, McCartney III, also joined The Beatle earlier in the set for the classic "Get Back."

As for the rest of the set, according to setlist.fm, as he's done most of the tour, McCartney performed a mix of solo, Beatles and Wings classics, once again including the most recent Beatles tune, "Now and Then," along with "Maybe I'm Amazed," "Love Me Do," "Blackbird," "Jet," "Band on the Run" and "Hey Jude."

McCartney kicked off this latest leg of the tour in Uruguay in October. He launches a European leg on Dec. 4 in Paris, wrapping with a show Dec. 19 in London. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

