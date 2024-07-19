Paul McCartney & Wings release 'One Hand Clapping - The Backyard' digital EP

Paul McCartney & Wings released the live album One Hand Clapping in June, and now McCartney is sharing some more music recorded during the live sessions for the album.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just shared a six-song EP, One Hand Clapping - The Backyard, featuring acoustic versions of the unreleased track "Blackpool," The Beatles' "Blackbird," covers of Buddy Holly's "I'm Gonna Love You Too" and "Peggy Sue," and more. The Backyard was previously only available as part of a One Hand Clapping online exclusive two-LP and 7-inch vinyl set.

A post on McCartney's Instagram page says, "Step into the garden at @abbeyroadstudios in summer 1974 with 'The Backyard' Paul's acoustic performance recorded during a break in the 'One Hand Clapping' sessions."

The Backyard is now streaming via digital outlets. A video for McCartney's performance of "Blackpool" is now on YouTube.

One Hand Clapping was recorded at Abbey Road studios in August 1974 as a video documentary and possible live album, although it never officially came out. Parts of it did come out on bootlegs over the years, but the June release was its first official release.

It includes live recordings of such Wings hits as “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Jet” and “My Love,” as well as Paul’s solo song “Maybe I’m Amazed” and reworked versions of Beatles songs like “Let It Be,” “Lady Madonna” and "The Long and Winding Road.”

