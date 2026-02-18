Paul McCartney and Wings exhibit to open at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Artwork for Paul McCartney and Wings Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit (Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

Paul McCartney and Wings will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The exhibit, opening May 15, is described in a press release as "the first major museum exhibit" to explore McCartney’s post-Beatles band, which released its self-titled debut in 1970 and broke up in 1981.

Simply titled Paul McCartney and Wings, the exhibit will feature the largest collection of artifacts from McCartney's personal archives, including instruments played during recording sessions and concert performances, handwritten lyrics, clothing worn by the band, tour memorabilia and previously unseen photography, plus archival video and audio.

In addition to the exhibit, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to host an early screening of the new Paul McCartney and Wings documentary, Man on the Run, on Feb. 21. The documentary, directed by award-winning director Morgan Neville, will hit theaters for one night only on Feb. 19 and debut on Prime Video Feb. 27.

More info on the exhibit and screening can be found at RockHall.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.