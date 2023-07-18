Paul McCartney to talk about his creative process in new podcast

Paul McCartney gave fans insight into his songwriting process in his bestselling book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, and now, fans will be able to hear him talk about his songs in a new podcast premiering this fall.

McCartney: A Life In Lyrics will feature The Beatles legend and his The Lyrics collaborator Paul Muldoon chatting about the creative process, with each episode focusing on a specific song from the rocker's more than 60-year career.

Season one will consist of 12 episodes, with Sir Paul discussing such songs as “Eleanor Rigby,” “Let It Be,” “Penny Lane,” “Live and Let Die,” “Helter Skelter and more. Season two will consist of another 12 episodes to follow in February 2024.

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations,” Muldoon explains. “It was McCartney unfiltered.”

McCartney: A Life In Lyrics will drop weekly wherever podcasts are available.

