Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & more donate to MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Personal items and memorabilia from artists like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Foreigner and Phil Collins are among the pieces up for grabs as part of this year's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, held every year to support the charitable arm of the Recording Industry.

Among the items being offered: a signed and personalized copy of McCartney's 2021 book The Lyrics: 1965 to Present; a drum head and a T-shirt signed by Starr; a giclee print of Collins, signed by Collins; and an Epiphone Les Paul Special electric guitar in satin black, autographed by the members of Foreigner.

The auction also includes: a Hotel California painting with photos, autographed by former Eagles guitarist Don Felder; a leather jacket signed by Culture Club's Boy George; wristwatches made from clothing owned by Iggy Pop and Nirvana's Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic; a jacket worn by Cher in promos for Saturday Night Live; and a Gibson "Jessica" Les Paul Standard guitar signed by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

The auction will take place live at the Recording Academy in Santa Monica, California, and online at JuliensAuctions.com on Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. ET. The proceeds will fund MusiCares' mission to help music professionals who need financial support in times of crisis.

