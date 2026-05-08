Paul McCartney releases 'Home to Us,' first-ever duet with Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney has released the latest track from his upcoming solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, and it is a collaboration with his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, marking their first-ever duet together.

The track, "Home to Us," also features backing vocals from Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and Sharleen Spiteri from the band Texas.

“This song [was] done totally with Ringo in mind,” McCartney said when first announcing the track. “In writing the song, I’m talking about where we came from. In common with a lot of people, you come from nothing and you build yourself up,”

"Even though it was crazy, it was home to us,” he added, referring to his and Starr's rough Liverpool upbringing.

"Home to Us" is available now via digital outlets. It is the second song McCartney has released from The Boys of Dungeon Lane following "Days We Left Behind."

The Boys of Dungeon Lane, McCartney's first solo album since 2020's McCartney III, will be released May 29 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.