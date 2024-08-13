Paul McCartney to play Costa Rica for the first time in over 10 years

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances
Paul McCartney is set to play Costa Rica for the first time in more than a decade.
The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just added a Costa Rica date to his Got Back tour. He will be playing Estadio Nacional in San Jose on Nov. 5.
A ticket presale kicks off Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.
The last time McCartney performed in San Jose was in May 2014 during his Out There tour, with the show also happening at Estadio Nacional.

The 2024 leg of McCartney's Got Back tour will kick off Oct. 10 in Uruguay, with confirmed dates in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Europe and the U.K. It wraps with a two-night stand at London's O2 Arena, Dec. 18 and 19. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

